Suspicious Fire Burns Construction Materials at Sioux Falls Park
Details are limited right now. Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls police were called to Kenny Anderson Park on E. 6th Street around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say construction materials at the park were on fire.
