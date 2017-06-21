Storm Prepare For Another Title Run
The Storm will face the Barnstormers for the third time this season after Sioux Falls swept the regular season match-ups. Despite the consistent dominance, veterans like quarterback Lorenzo Brown and linebacker Tyler Knight see new faces on their own squad entering the playoffs.
