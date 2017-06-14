Storm Offense Much Improved

Storm Offense Much Improved

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Storm face a critical game to end the regular season Saturday night at Iowa. They pounded the Barnstormers 70-13 early in the season but Iowa has won 11 straight and the 2 teams are tied with 13-2 records with Wichita Falls right behind at 12-3.

