Storm Center Update - Monday PM, June 19
It is a sunny day across KELOLAND, with only a few cumulus clouds moving from NW to SE across the area. The air is dry, with temperatures in the mid 70s to mid 80s, with NW winds at the surface at 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Sun
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC