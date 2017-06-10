Storm Avert Danger To Keep Control Of Their Playoff Destiny
The Sioux Falls Storm gave their fans hope that Saturday's regular season home finale against the Nebraska Danger won't be the final time they'll see the Storm in 2017. Lorenzo Brown's 15-yard touchdown to Mike Tatum with 47 seconds left put the Storm in front, and Rashard Smith's interception at the goal line with five seconds left sealed Sioux Falls dramatic 41-38 win over Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC