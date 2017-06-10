Storm Avert Danger To Keep Control Of Their Playoff Destiny

The Sioux Falls Storm gave their fans hope that Saturday's regular season home finale against the Nebraska Danger won't be the final time they'll see the Storm in 2017. Lorenzo Brown's 15-yard touchdown to Mike Tatum with 47 seconds left put the Storm in front, and Rashard Smith's interception at the goal line with five seconds left sealed Sioux Falls dramatic 41-38 win over Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.