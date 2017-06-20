So Far, So Good: Midco Aquatic Center Holding Its Own Against Outdoor Pools
Outdoor pools have been open for the past couple weeks in Sioux Falls, but this is the first summer they're competing with the Midco Aquatic Center . And so far, the city's first public indoor pool seems to be holding its own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Sun
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC