Sioux Falls Woman Sentenced In Embezzlement Case

Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Marna Jayne Gietzen, 49, Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to serve 4 years in the state penitentiary with 4 years suspended under the condition that she serve time in the county jail. Judge Houwman suspended the execution of sentence on several conditions.

