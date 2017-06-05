Sioux Falls teen charged in beating death changes plea to guilty
A Sioux Falls teen who pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of another teen last July has changed his plea. Wilson Hughes appeared court Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of first degree manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Arick Strauser.
