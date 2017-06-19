Sioux Falls Taco John's, Five Guys raising money for employee
The nine Taco John's and two Five Guys locations in Sioux Falls are raising money for one of their own Monday night until 8 p.m. Medical bills have been piling up for 17-year-old Jada Kayser and her family, and Five Star Cutz N Salon raised money for her Monday. The nine Taco John's and two Five Guys locations in Sioux Falls are raising money for one of their own Monday night until 8 p.m. Voters in Lincoln County will decide the future of a proposed wind farm in the area next month, after recent noise and location requirements were passed by county commissioners last month.
