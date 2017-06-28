Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man For 4th...

Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man For 4th DUI After Hit And Run, Attempted Burglary

13 hrs ago

Police arrested a Sioux Falls man after he fled the scene of a hit and run and attempted to break into a nearby apartment. Police say they were called to the area of 8th St. and N. Garfield Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

