Sioux Falls Pedestrian Suffers Minor Injuries In Train Accident
Sioux Falls Police Sergeant Randy Brink says the pedestrian was trying to cross the railroad near Drake Springs Aquatic Center at 12th Street and Cliff Avenue Thursday afternoon. Police say he was sitting close to the edge of the tracks when a train approached.
