Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Rape, Assault Charges
A 54-year-old man is arrested on assault and 3rd degree rape charges after neighbors say they heard violent arguing for several nights. Police say James Dynowski was arrested yesterday evening after neighbors in the 4400 block of Solberg Avenue heard arguing with a woman and called police.
