Sioux Falls Man Arrested On DWI Charges After Striking Power Pole

Sioux Falls police arrested a 37-year-old man on DWI charges after he struck a tree and downed a power line in a residential neighborhood. Police say Brock Matz, from Sioux Falls was speeding along E. 38th St. and went straight instead of following a curve in the road on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. Police say Matz then struck a tree and power line causing a power outage in the area.

