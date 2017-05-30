Sioux Falls Fire Rescue looking for volunteer Chaplains
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking for a few good men or women to serve as volunteer Chaplin for the department. The say, as the community grows, so does the fire department and the need for Chaplains at emergency scenes.
