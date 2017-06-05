Sioux Falls filmmaker to shoot film in South Dakota
Sioux Falls native Rebecca Flinn is returning to her hometown to shoot the short film "Hutterite" this June. Flinn wrote and will direct the film, which is inspired by her mother's own upbringing, and escape, from a Hutterite colony in the 1960s South Dakota.
