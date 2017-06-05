"Sioux Falls" comes to Washington with a message
"I chose South Dakota because I was doing research the play is about three different women who are seeking abortions for very different reasons and I was interested in exploring some of the restrictions that had been passed at the state level," Megan Dominy, Playwright, "Sioux Falls" said. Sioux Falls is the only place in South Dakota you can seek an abortion.
