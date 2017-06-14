Sioux Falls American Legion Celebrates Flag Day
"The American Legion's Singing Legionnaires" lined streets across Sioux Falls today with American flags to honor the national symbol. Nearly 20 volunteers placed 600 flags along 8 routes across the city Wednesday, in a tradition that dates back to 1955.
