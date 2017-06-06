SF City Council To Vote On Next Fire Chief; Mayor Recommends Brad Goodroad
Nearly a month after the Fire Chief was arrested on child pornography charges, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking to move on under new leadership. The Sioux Falls City Council will vote at tonight's 7 p.m. meeting on the next fire chief.
