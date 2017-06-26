Possible Changes For University Center
Over the last five years, enrollment numbers at the University Center of Sioux Falls have dropped by 50 percent. That's why the school decided to hire an outside firm to come in and help them find ways to make a comeback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12)
|Jun 21
|Emersome1
|135
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC