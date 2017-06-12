Picked For The Priesthood
Earlier this month, six men were ordained as priests in the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. It's a relatively high number for the diocese, but even more eye-catching is the fact that three of the candidates came from the same class at O'Gorman High School.
