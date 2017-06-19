Partnership aims to protect state's critical infrastructure from cyber attack
Representatives of governmental entities, the telecommunications industry and electrical utilities met in Sioux Falls, Friday, to discuss cyber security. Officials discussed how best to share resources and information to increase cyber security for some of the critical infrastructure in South Dakota.
