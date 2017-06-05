No One Hurt In House Fire Near Russell Anda
Everyone is okay after three people woke up to smoke inside their home near Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called at around 1:15 a.m. Friday to a home in the 500 block of West 1st Street after someone inside called 911 after smelling smoke.
