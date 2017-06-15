Mosquito Control Begins In The Sioux Empire
With the heavy storms at the beginning of the week, the Sioux Empire is now the perfect place for mosquitoes. In Sioux Falls, the City Health Program Coordinator says it's a bit early for the West Nile season, but they're getting a head start at keeping the pesky bugs at bay.
Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
