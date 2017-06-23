Midwest Regional Soccer Championships Bring Top Talent To Sioux Falls
They're also battling to catch the eye of college and professional coaches, as some of the top talent in the country will be on display at Yankton Trails Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12)
|Jun 21
|Emersome1
|135
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC