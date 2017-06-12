Matt Juhl Headlines Night of Three Fi...

Matt Juhl Headlines Night of Three First-Time Winners at Knoxville

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Osky News

It was fitting on the first Van Wall Equipment Night and a night Knoxville Raceway hosted its "Future Stars", three first-time winners graced Victory Lane at the "Sprint Car Capital of the World" Saturday. Matt Juhl, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota persevered in traffic to claim his first ever win here in the 410 sprint car class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research chemicals and Other Meds 2 hr Chemist 1
Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13) May '17 Tjay 39
black lives matter (Apr '16) May '17 ProudAmericanCitizen 3
News Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze Apr '17 wichita-rick 6
Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940. Apr '17 jboyle 1
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Apr '17 Busboy 13,621
News South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho... Apr '17 andet1987 15
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC