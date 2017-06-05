Life Sentence Upheld For Man Who Killed Formera
The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a Minnesota man's life sentence for an attack in a Sioux Falls apartment that left his former girlfriend dead and a man wounded. The high court in a Wednesday opinion rejected Janno Talla's argument that the sentencing court had abused its discretion in giving him life imprisonment for first-degree manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC