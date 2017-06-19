Kids K Fun Run Kicks Off Family Fest

Children's Miracle Network hospitals in South Dakota raise money and awareness for places like Sanford Children's Hospital and the CenturyLink Kids K Fun Run is coming to Sioux Falls on July 8 to raise money for the cause and celebrate families. The run kicks off Family Fest, an event for parents and future parents to discover resources to enrich, educate and entertain their family.

