"It Completely Shattered My Window:" Sioux Falls Woman Shot At on 57th Street
A Sioux Falls woman says she was shot at as she drove down 57th Street Tuesday night. "I was you know, jamming out to my music and having fun and then something had hit my passenger car window, and completely shattered my window."
