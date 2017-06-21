Inside Sioux Falls' Newest Food Truck
Since March, The Lunchbox food truck has been serving up specials like their rodeo burger and Asian noodle bowl to hungry people across the Sioux Empire. Owner Glen Drew says starting a food truck has always been a goal of his and he didn't want to wait until retirement to do it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
