Inside KELOLAND: Color Vibe 5K, Neigh...

Inside KELOLAND: Color Vibe 5K, Neighborly, Serve Sioux Falls

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

From lending a hand where you live or half way around the world this week on inside KELOLAND we're looking at ways you can help your communities and have some fun too. If you're looking for a little color in your life and helping a good cause head down to the W-H Lyon fairgrounds Saturday for the Color Vibe 5K.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research chemicals and Other Meds 15 hr Chemist 1
Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13) May '17 Tjay 39
black lives matter (Apr '16) May '17 ProudAmericanCitizen 3
News Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze Apr '17 wichita-rick 6
Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940. Apr '17 jboyle 1
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Apr '17 Busboy 13,621
News South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho... Apr '17 andet1987 15
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC