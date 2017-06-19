Ground Round To Open In Huron, Planni...

Ground Round To Open In Huron, Planning Returna

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Ground Round is planning to open more locations in South Dakota. The national chain expects to open a new location in Huron later this year along Dakota Avenue South between 22nd Street and 26th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12) 21 min Emersome1 135
Research chemicals and Other Meds Sun Chemist 1
Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13) May '17 Tjay 39
black lives matter (Apr '16) May '17 ProudAmericanCitizen 3
News Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze Apr '17 wichita-rick 6
Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940. Apr '17 jboyle 1
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Apr '17 Busboy 13,621
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC