Great Plains Zoo Is Asking For Public Input In Naming New Pygmy Goats

The Great Plains Zoo is inviting the public to help select names for three Pygmy Goat kids living at the Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm. From Monday, June 19 - Sunday, July 16, adults and children will be able to submit a ballot with their suggestions for names at any of the seven Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Stores, or online at www.greatzoo.org/vote .

