'Gitchie Girl' authors, survivor to appear at Brandon Community Library

The authors of a best-selling book recounting a mass murder near Sioux Falls in the 1970s will be in Brandon Thursday for a presentation with the lone survivor of the horrific event. Authors Phil and Sandy Hamman will give a presentation on the book at 6:30 p.m., and survivor Sandra Cheskey will focus on her struggles to rebuild her life in the years since that night.

