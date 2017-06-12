Garage, Two Cars Damaged In Overnight Fire
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were called to the residence of 6000 West 37th Street at around 1:10 a.m. Monday morning for reports of a fire in a attached garage. Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy flames from the garage area and two cars in front of the garage were also on fire.
