Garage Damaged In Overnight House Fire
Parts of an attached garage collapsed in an early morning house fire in west Sioux Falls. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, firefighters arrived in the 6000 block of W. 37th St. and saw heavy flames coming from the garage and two cars parked in the driveway.
