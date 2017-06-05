Free Fishing Keeps Children Hooked On Outdoorsa
Classes are out for the Summer meaning it's time to get outside. But what should you do to keep your kids busy? Brock West and 4-year-old Jaxson are soaking up summer at the Outdoor Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC