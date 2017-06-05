Four Sioux Falls parks begin construction on new playgrounds this month
It is part of the city's on-going effort to keep playgrounds safe and up-to-date, including poured-in-place rubber surfacing. Construction will begin at Bakker and Tuthill parks on June 19, and the entire project is expected to be complete at the end of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC