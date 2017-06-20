Foo Fighters Coming To Premier Center November 11th

Sioux Falls is among the major stops for Foo Fighters' new Concrete and Gold tour circulating the U.S. this fall. The multi-Grammy Award winning band will make a stop at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, November 11. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com , or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

