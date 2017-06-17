Festival of Cultures: Celebrating Diversity in Sioux Falls
The Sioux Empire community got a taste of all the different culture and new faces living in the community at the Festival of Cultures. The free annual event put on by the Multi-Cultural Center took place at the Coliseum on North Main Avenue.
