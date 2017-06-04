Equality March To Kick Off Pride Week In SF

The march will start at Carnegie Hall at 1 p.m., wrap around the court house and end at Falls Park west. Co-chair of Sioux Falls Pride, Thomas Christiansen, says they started planning this event after it was announced Washington D.C. will be hosting a unity and pride march on June 11. He says it's important to continue that movement here in Sioux Falls.

