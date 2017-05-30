Downtown Block Party on the Eastbank kicks off Friday
The first Downtown Block Party of the year signifies the start of summer event season in downtown Sioux Falls. The free family-friendly event features live music from 3 great bands, 5 food trucks, cold beverages, kids activities and more.
