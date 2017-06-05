Death notice for Michael "Mick" Kra...

Michael "Mick" Krantz, 71, Dell Rapids, S.D., died Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D. after a courageous battle with ALS disease since April of 2014. Visitation will be held Monday, June 12 from 4:30-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau, S.D. Interment will be in Oslo Cemetery, Trent, S.D. Memorials may be given to the ALS Association.

