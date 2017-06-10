Crews Battle Fire Near East Willow Ridge Place
A Sioux Falls family was able to escape a fire safely that started on their back deck due to grilling. The fire spread from the back deck to the rest of the home, causing extensive damage, however, the family can stay at the home.
