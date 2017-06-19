Contract awarded for Lewis and Clark pipeline project

The organization responsible for a system that delivers water to towns and rural water systems in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota has awarded a contract to construct a pipeline. The Lewis and Clark Regional Water System board of directors said Thursday that a roughly $2.2 million contract has been awarded to Winter Brothers Underground, of Sioux Falls, to construct the 3.8-mile MCWC-East service line along Six Mile Road in southeastern Sioux Falls.

