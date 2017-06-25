Congressional Cup Continues To Show Versatility Of Polo In Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls welcomed teams from St. Croix and the Twins Cities for the annual US Polo Association Congressional Cup at Baker Park this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
