Colman Man Cited in Vehicle vs. Building Collision

Shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Sioux Falls Police were dispatched to a vehicle versus building accident in the 1200 block of E. Benson Road. It was determined that while traveling westbound on Benson Road, a driverless, full-size Chevrolet pickup became disconnected from behind a farm trailer, which was being pulled by a farm tractor and a second farm trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.