Chicago Rapper Arrested For Drugs At Siouxa
A Chicago rapper is in custody after airport security agents found edibles and marijuana in his luggage. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Keith "Chief Keef" Cozart was arrested at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport after security found a marijuana edible in his carry-on bag.
