Canaries Stomp Salina Again 15-1
The Canaries put on a dA©jA vu performance, beating the Salina Stockade 15-1 for the second straight night, this time in front of 2,437 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Fresh off a 15-run performance against the Stockade Friday night, the Canaries bats picked up right where they left off, taking an early lead and never looking back.
