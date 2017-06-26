Artwork Being Added To Storm Water Inlets In Downtown Sioux Falls
For the second year in a row, storm water inlets along the streets of downtown Sioux Falls are being painted by local artists. The city asked for help from artist to paint the inlets in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
