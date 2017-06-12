ARRAY(0x124f9410)
A 61-year-old man sitting behind the Louisville dugout at the College World Series sustained a minor cut to his head when he was struck by a bat that flew out of a player's hands Sunday. Burke Perry of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was in the second row when Louisville's Josh Stowers' lost grip of his bat as he swung at a pitch against Texas A&M to end the third inning.
